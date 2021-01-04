The country added around 4.4 GW of new solar in the first 11 months of 2020 while its cumulative installed PV capacity reached 53.1 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed new PV systems totaling 480 MW in November according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 421 MW in October, 387.6 MW in September and 270.5 MW in November 2019. In the first 11 months of 2020, 4.4 GW of new PV systems were registered by the Bundesnetzagentur, with cumulative installed PV capacity reaching 53.1 GW at the end of November. In the same period ...

