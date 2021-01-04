The national energy regulator has announced the country will host its third joint solar-wind tender and the energy ministry separately confirmed the procurement timetable will continue until 2024, auctioning an additional 2.1 GW of solar and wind power capacity via another six auctions.Greece's Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) has announced the country's third joint solar-wind tender will take place, on May 24. Solar power projects with a generation capacity of up to 20 MW will be allocated, along with wind facilities up to 50 MW in a 350 MW procurement exercise which will have a €53.86/MWh ...

