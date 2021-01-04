Quantzig, a premium advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider announced today, the addition of new solutions to its advanced analytics portfolio. "With data availability on the rise, there is a dire need for businesses to leverage data for decision making, and we make it possible by offering customized analytics solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses," says an advanced analytics expert at Quantzig. Request a proposalto learn how Quantzig can help you find your next source of competitive advantage using data.

With troves of datasets available at every interaction point, the need to revamp business processes using data-driven insights has taken center stage across industries. Quantzig, through its new portfolio of advanced analytics solutions, aims to help businesses eliminate challenges by integrating data with workflows across critical functional areas and offering actionable insights that aid smarter business decision-making.

The demand for intelligent and targeted insight generation is expected to accelerate at a steady pace across industries

Adopt a Data-driven Decision Making Approach to Thrive in the New Era

Quantzig's all-encompassing portfolio of advanced analytics solutions is designed to help companies improve decisions in various fields, including supply chain, sales, marketing, operations management, asset management, and more. Our analytics solutions' primary purpose revolves around empowering our clients with meaningful insights to improve business processes and enhance process transparency. Our solutions can also provide actionable insights for business process management, reporting, and can support key processes around consolidation, forecasting, and planning. To view Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of advanced analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/3rRUge0

Quantzig's analytics services address the needs of different business verticals. It includes the following-

Supply Chain Analytics

Customer Analytics

Sales Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Digital Analytics

e-Commerce Analytics

Manufacturing Operations Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Real World Evidence Analytics

HR Analytics

Business Intelligence and Reporting



Why Collaborate with Quantzig?

Quantzig's cross-functional team comprises seasoned analytics experts and data science professionals who have the expertise and skill it takes to offer tailored solutions to meet your business's needs and equip you with insights for prudent decision-making.With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads of Fortune 500 companies, we have played an active part in improving the business outcomes of leading companies. Our market position and huge clientele also reflect our ability to deliver on our promise through results obtained within a short span.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the upcoming trends in business intelligence and analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

