EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 JANUARY 2021 SHARES ENDOMINES AB: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Endomines Ab is traded without right to share issue as of 7 January 2021 on Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Ratio: 7:6 (1 subscription right given for each share, 7 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 6 shares) Subscription price: SEK 2,50 / share Subscription period: 11 January 2021 - 25 January 2021 Ex-date: 6 January 2021 Record date: 7 January 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260