With effect from January 08, 2021, the subscription rights in Corline Biomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 20, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLBIO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015356936 Order book ID: 213316 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 08, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Corline Biomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 02, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLBIO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015356944 Order book ID: 213317 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com