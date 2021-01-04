need2Bheard: Need2bHeard.com Offers Professional Listening Services to Those in Need of Emotional Support During the New Year

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / As the New Year begins Marc S. and Tara G., two professional listeners, are pleased to announce the launch of their new support service need2Bheard. This new online site offers personal, private, non-judgmental listeners, in a safe and confidential environment for personal expression featuring friendly guidance and light life-coaching. In honor of the true heroes of the pandemic, need2Bheard will be offering the service for free to frontline healthcare workers as part of the launch efforts. For details visit www.need2Bheard.com.

"We believe everyone deserves to have an outlet for self-expression with no judgment. It's a basic human need," said Marc S., Co-Founder and Listener Leadership Team. "During 2020 we have learned the importance of friendship, care, and empathy. We thought what better way to give back than to offer a friendly, caring, empathetic ear for those feeling lonely or depressed. I have personally experienced these symptoms, dealing with my mom who had COVID in assisted living, and realized the best way to feel better and not alone in the world is to have someone to listen. That was how Tara and I created the idea of need2Bheard."

Marc has many satisfied listening clients and lifelong relationships as a trusted friend. His ability to be an empathic listener transcends time and distance. He is an open-minded, compassionate, and intelligent person who has a deep respect for all people, regardless of gender, politics, or religion. Marc specializes in creative personalities, understands life challenges, works across age groups, and loves being an empathetic presence for those in need. Discussions with Marc will be private, easy, fulfilling, fun, and insightful.

"There is truly an epidemic of loneliness and loss in our country, and we know love and care can be the path to a cure," added Tara G., Co-founder, and Listener Leadership Team. "I have found throughout my career that if you or a loved one is feeling distressed, the best way to help is to be an ear for them. If that is not possible, that is where our new service need2Bheard comes in. We are thoughtful and caring and can lend that important ear to ask the important questions and be the support a loved one needs."

Tara learned through her numerous years working closely with people in their homes as a private tutor that many clients were just overjoyed to have someone to talk to. A friendly, patient, "ear" who'd sit with them and listen to their stories was the greatest benefit to that hour. So, she decided this was a very real service that needed to be offered. Tara works with all age groups and has become like an adopted daughter to many. Her understanding, non-judgmental nature offers a calming environment for those dealing with challenges, disabilities, illnesses and more. Clients describe Tara as just having a knack for listening compassionately because she really does care. Tara is also certified in mental health first aid for older adults and can make referrals if necessary.

To get started as a client, visit the www.need2Bheard.com Booking Page; choose a Listener; click on "Book Your Session" and select a date and time; supply the required information; click "Book Now" (specify a phone or video call, and the preferred day and time) and then look forward to your confidential session. Frontline healthcare workers who would like to take advantage of the complimentary service, email info@need2Bheard.com to schedule a free session. Limited slots available.

need2Bheard is an affordable emotional support environment featuring friendly guidance and light life-coaching. Professional listeners provide an outlet for self-expression with no judgment by providing a private, confidential, and safe place to express concerns, problems, and opinions to a caring, non-judgmental Listener. Disclaimer: This is not medical therapy; it is a private and confidential listening service. For more information, visit www.need2Bheard.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: need2Bheard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622970/Need2bHeardcom-Offers-Professional-Listening-Services-to-Those-in-Need-of-Emotional-Support-During-the-New-Year