Digital Forensics Market Size USD 5203.3 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Forensics Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Government and Defense, Banking, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare), , Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the IT & Security Category.

The global Digital Forensics market size is projected to reach USD 5203.3 Million by 2026, from USD 4741.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Digital forensics market size are stringent government regulations, massive use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the increasing instances of cyber-attacks on enterprises.

The report offers a comprehensive Digital forensics Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Forensics Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-24F1662/Global_Digital_Forensics_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET SIZE

An increase in the use of IoT devices is expected to drive the growth of the digital forensics market size. Widespread use of IoT devices is observed in a range of application areas, such as smart city initiatives, smart transport, vehicle communication, and autonomous vehicles, smart grids, and smart homes. The growing computational power of IoT device processors has created a connected environment and simplified tasks that have been difficult to accomplish by conventional means. IoT devices are heavily targeted by cybercriminals. It is therefore important for businesses and organizations to implement the best-in-class digital forensic technologies and services that will help to recover data lost in an unusual event or attack.

The rise in the use of cryptocurrencies is expected to fuel the growth of the digital forensics market size. Cryptocurrencies are subjected to cyber-attacks on financial gains, geographic rivalry, interpersonal rivalry, and reputation defacement. It may be difficult to identify artifacts when cryptocurrency fraud occurs. An effective digital forensic solution will be needed to regenerate sensitive data that may have been lost during cryptocurrency storage or trade.

Another key application of digital forensics is found in private and criminal investigations. Factors such as increasing Internet penetration, the use of electronic devices and smart devices, among others, have contributed to a spike in cyberattacks across the globe. The rising severity of cyberattacks is expected to further fuel the demand for digital forensic market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24F1662/global-digital-forensics

DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest digital forensic market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of several key players in digital forensics. Many companies in the region have embraced cloud technologies to streamline work processes. In addition, the rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, and laptops, to support business continuity has further accelerated the frequency of cyberattacks in the region. The widespread adherence to data enforcement regulations by all businesses and the rapid introduction of the cloud is expected to serve as main growth drivers for the North American digital forensics market size.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing instances of cybercrimes.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-24F1662/Global_Digital_Forensics_Market

DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Digital Forensics Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services .

Digital Forensics Breakdown Data by Application

Government and defense

Banking

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others.

Key Companies:

AccessdatA

Cellebrite

MSAB

Opentext (Guidance Software)

Oxygen Forensics

ADF Solutions

Coalfire

Digital Detective Group

Logrhythm

Magnet Forensics

Paraben

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24F1662&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24F1662&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Forensic Technology Market Size was valued at USD 9.458 Billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach USD 22.905 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the study period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Forensic Technology Market market size are a rise in government initiatives such as funding to support forensic research, an increase in crime rates, and a higher need for solving finesse crimes using advanced technologies.

- Network Forensics Marke t size is projected to reach USD 3486.2 Million by 2026, from USD 1982.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2026.

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs is expected to drive the network forensics market. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Digital Forensics Software Market is Segmented by Type (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Mobile device Forensics, Cloud Forensics), by Application (Government and Defense, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare) and by various regions.

- The Digital Forensics Components Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (BFSI, Education, Defense and Aerospace, Law Enforcement, Transportation and Logistics, Information and Technology, Healthcare) and by various regions.

- Digital Forensics Service Market is Segmented by Type (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Cloud Forensics), by Application (Government and defense, Banking, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare) and by various regions.

- Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Services Market is Segmented by Type (Customized Service, Standardized Service), by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise) and by various regions.

Click Here To See More Related Reports On Forensics Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg