Stockholm, January 4, 2021 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2020: -- The share trading increased by 31.0 % to a daily average of 3.723bn EUR, compared to 2.841bn EUR in 2019. -- The average number of trades per business day increased by 52.5 % to 851,810 as compared to 558,658 in 2019. -- Derivatives trading decreased by 14.2 % to a daily average of 377,424 contracts, compared with 439,643 contracts in 2019. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 32.8 % to a daily average of 52.5m EUR compared to 39.5m EUR in 2019. -- 794 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2020 (234 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 56 at First North) compared to 634 in 2019. There are 1 071 companies listed end of 2020. (667 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 404 at First North). -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2020, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. -- Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during 2020, followed by HRTEU Ltd. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 78.1 %, compared to 72.8 % in 20195. -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2020 was - For OMXC20 companies 92.6 % - For OMXH25 companies 92.3 - For OMXS30 companies 92.5 % 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Includes 12 switches from First North 2020 and 10 switches in 2019. 5) Source: REFINITIV. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.