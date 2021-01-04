The Talasol project is currently Spain's third largest operational PV plant. The facility is currently selling power to the spot market.From pv magazine Spain Israeli solar company Ellomay has connected to the grid the 300 MW Talasol PV project in Spain after 17 months of construction work. Located in Talavan, in the province of Cáceres, in the country's southern region of Extremadura, the solar park is currently the third largest PV installation in Spain, after the 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar plant owned by Iberdrola and the 493 MW Mula project owned by the Spanish industrial group Cobra. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...