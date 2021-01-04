The CBD skincare market is expected to grow by USD 1.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.
The benefits of CBD in skincare is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as easy availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
CBD Skincare Market: Type Landscape
The growing consumer awareness about the numerous skincare benefits of CBD will drive the growth of the CBD skincare oil market segment. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet has accelerated the awareness of the several skincare benefits of CBD through various social media platforms, thereby increasing the demand for the CBD skincare market. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mask, serum, and lotion segment.
CBD Skincare Market: Geographic Landscape
North America had the largest CBD skincare market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for a wide range of CBD skincare products and the presence of a large number of major vendors will significantly influence CBD skincare market growth in this region. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for CBD skincare in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Cannuka LLC
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
- L'Oréal SA
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- The CBD Skincare Co.
