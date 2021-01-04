Regener Eyes: Regener-Eyes(R) Gives Back this Holiday Season

Regener-Eyes LLC - a subsidiary of Regenerative Processing Plant Inc. proudly announces a holiday campaign in support of Prevent Blindness and their ongoing mission to preserve sight.

PALM HARBOUR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / The professionals at Regener-Eyes® LLC continue to give back this holiday season, having recently launching a campaign in support of Prevent Blindness - a non-profit eye health organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Now through Jan. 15, 2021, Regener-Eyes® will donate $1 for every purchase of either Regener-Eyes® LITE or Regener-Eyes® Professional Strength eye drops. The company plans to launch the holiday campaign among Optometrists and Ophthalmologists that currently script and/ or stock their product.

As one of the nation's oldest non-profit eye health organizations, Prevent Blindness is founded on more than 110 years of leadership, programming, partnerships, and policy development.

"Our mission is to enhance awareness about our organization while working to broaden the impact of improved vision and eye health," states Jeff Todd, the president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We would like to formally thank those at Regener-Eyes for their time, efforts, and ongoing commitment to the cause. We will continue to make a positive difference in 2021 and beyond."

Regener-Eyes®, a first in class biologic eye drop, composed of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These types of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation while helping to stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate.

"It's an honor to be able to give back this holiday season," says Dr. Randall Harrell, CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes®, LLC. "The professionals at Prevent Blindness continue to go above and beyond in their efforts to preserve sight. We hope that the organization's reach will only grow from here."

About Regener-Eyes®

Regener-Eyes® is a leading biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors- proteins known to reduce inflammation and stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate. With a strong focus on regenerative medicine, the professionals at Regener-Eyes® claim that the product may be a solution for those who are currently unresponsive to their eye drug or are amniotic membrane intolerant.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs, and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information or to contribute to the sight-saving fund, call 1-800-331-2020. Or visit us on the Web at preventblindness.org or facebook.com/preventblindness.

