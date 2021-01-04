The global EMI shielding market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005599/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EMI Shielding Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES
The growing demand for electronic equipment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as rising cost pressure from the demand side will hamper the market growth.
The global production by the electronics industry touched a new high and is forecasted to remain on the growth track in the coming years. Moreover, the increased need for big data analytics due to advances in the IoT has increased the demand for advanced electronic equipment. Also, the shift toward autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is contributing significantly to the rise in the percentage of electronic equipment in automobiles. The EMI shielding plays a crucial role in safeguarding this electronic equipment from EMI. Hence, the growing demand for electronic equipment has been identified as one of the crucial growth drivers for the global EMI shielding market.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/EMI-shielding-market-industry-analysis
Global EMI Shielding Market: Application Landscape
The growing technological advances in the automotive industry are increasing electrical and electronic systems in modern vehicles. The components in these systems are getting compact due to the size and weight constraints involved with the automotive design. The compact size of electrical systems is not reducing the electromagnetic emissions generated by them. Hence, the demand for EMI shielding is continuously increasing in automobiles. The EMI shielding market share growth by the automotive segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the consumer electronics and IT and telecom segments.
Global EMI Shielding Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest EMI shielding market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services are some of the factors that will significantly drive EMI shielding market growth in this region during the forecast period. Over 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for EMI shielding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive emissions ceramics market size has the potential to grow by 20.92 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Devices Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered
- 3M Co.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.
- Laird Performance Materials
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RTP Co.
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Tech-Etch Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
EMI Shielding Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in EMI shielding market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the EMI shielding market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the EMI shielding market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EMI shielding market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.
- Laird Performance Materials
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RTP Co.
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Tech-Etch Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005599/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/