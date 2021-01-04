The global EMI shielding market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for electronic equipment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as rising cost pressure from the demand side will hamper the market growth.

The global production by the electronics industry touched a new high and is forecasted to remain on the growth track in the coming years. Moreover, the increased need for big data analytics due to advances in the IoT has increased the demand for advanced electronic equipment. Also, the shift toward autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is contributing significantly to the rise in the percentage of electronic equipment in automobiles. The EMI shielding plays a crucial role in safeguarding this electronic equipment from EMI. Hence, the growing demand for electronic equipment has been identified as one of the crucial growth drivers for the global EMI shielding market.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Application Landscape

The growing technological advances in the automotive industry are increasing electrical and electronic systems in modern vehicles. The components in these systems are getting compact due to the size and weight constraints involved with the automotive design. The compact size of electrical systems is not reducing the electromagnetic emissions generated by them. Hence, the demand for EMI shielding is continuously increasing in automobiles. The EMI shielding market share growth by the automotive segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the consumer electronics and IT and telecom segments.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest EMI shielding market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services are some of the factors that will significantly drive EMI shielding market growth in this region during the forecast period. Over 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for EMI shielding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

3M Co.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.

Laird Performance Materials

LG Chem Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

RTP Co.

Schaffner Holding AG

Tech-Etch Inc.

