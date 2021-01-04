The "Power Generation Construction Projects in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For Europe as a whole, the project pipeline for wind power projects has the highest value, at US$251.5 billion, ahead of nuclear power projects, with US$246.8 billion. These dominate the pipeline, with wind power accounting for 39% of the pipeline by value, ahead of nuclear with a 34% share. The large shares in renewable and nuclear energy reflects the regional drive to lower greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

This report provides a detailed analysis of power generation construction projects in Europe, based on projects tracked.

Scope of the report:

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Key report benefits:

Gain insight into the development of the power generations construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 The UK

2.2 Poland

2.3 France

2.4 Turkey

2.5 Russia

2.6 Romania

2.7 Finland

2.8 Bulgaria

2.9 Ireland

2.10 Estonia

3. Construction

