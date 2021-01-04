Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group(Paris:EUCAR):

In light of the COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with Order No. 2020 1497 of December 2, 2020, this Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on January 20, 2021 at 3pm, at the Company's headquarters, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris, without the physical presence of its shareholders, in closed session.

Information concerning this Combined Shareholders' Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on December 28, 2020 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and participation and voting modalities. This notice about the Combined Shareholders' Meeting together with the Management Board's report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on Europcar Mobility Group's website, section "Investors"/"Financial Documentation"/"Shareholders' Meetings":

https://investors.europcar-group.com/financial-documentation/shareholders-meeting

The convening notice will be published in the BALO on January 4, 2021 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Mobility Group.

Other documents and information concerning this Annual General Meeting are now available for shareholders at Europcar Mobility Group's registered office and are also available on the Company's website mentioned above under legal and regulatory applicable provisions.

The Combined Shareholders' Meetingwill be webcasted on the Company's website. The webcast will then be available in free access on the Company's website, in the section mentioned above.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, carsharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005525/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen caroline.cohen@europcar.com

Press Relations

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Judith Grandcoing judith.grandcoing@publicisconsultants.com