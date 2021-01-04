Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020:

Number of shares: 38,758

Balance in cash: 74,278.88

During the 2nd half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 307,274 shares 538,587.04 1,626 transactions SALE 299,325 shares 511,395.96 1,400 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 30,809

Balance in cash: 101,469.96

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 337,307 shares 815,126.04 1,401 transactions SALE 337,722 shares 807,762.05 1,203 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,631

Balance in cash: 156,565.50

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures: fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems: onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

transactions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 1 401 337 307 815 126.04 1 203 337 722 807 762.05 01/07/2020 14 1803 3803,43 6 763 1623,59 02/07/2020 10 1977 4147,15 4 599 1268,86 03/07/2020 12 2703 5624,94 1 1 2,12 06/07/2020 9 4492 9070,25 9 2151 4388,47 07/07/2020 7 1906 3861,37 0 0 0 08/07/2020 22 3894 7760,35 1 1 2,04 09/07/2020 24 4317 8247,63 2 100 188,6 10/07/2020 27 4046 7556,31 8 1283 2407,29 13/07/2020 1 150 282 17 4167 7839,79 14/07/2020 9 2205 4135,48 18 2973 5611,24 15/07/2020 44 7506 13940,89 5 866 1627,3 16/07/2020 13 2490 4573,88 15 1487 2748,57 17/07/2020 14 1880 3443,41 6 1543 2843,59 20/07/2020 12 2055 3742,57 12 2229 4082,64 21/07/2020 3 934 1699,97 27 3981 7311,5 22/07/2020 11 1191 2165,83 29 9235 17118 23/07/2020 34 6073 11129,38 1 150 278,4 24/07/2020 4 500 903 11 1025 1863,25 27/07/2020 20 5231 9398,01 19 3459 6268,4 28/07/2020 37 5392 9502,86 8 1407 2513,04 29/07/2020 15 3080 5194,42 0 0 0 30/07/2020 20 2458 4036,04 0 0 0 31/07/2020 15 2891 4465,73 0 0 0 03/08/2020 5 1459 2183,54 7 1695 2605,38 04/08/2020 2 100 150,4 27 5152 7819,71 05/08/2020 1 200 332 50 9309 15528,34 06/08/2020 17 3180 5441,3 6 1638 2814,25 07/08/2020 8 2126 3630,78 21 4737 8136,74 10/08/2020 0 0 0 32 4842 8531,6 11/08/2020 5 519 983,35 8 775 1481,26 12/08/2020 16 1807 3417,4 0 0 0 13/08/2020 13 1785 3260,3 4 881 1617,25 14/08/2020 8 1374 2491,75 5 1228 2230,78 17/08/2020 7 942 1705,21 0 0 0 18/08/2020 10 1058 1909,27 10 1862 3374,13 19/08/2020 10 1499 2717,54 3 661 1204,28 20/08/2020 12 1482 2689,68 8 1009 1835,37 21/08/2020 6 1052 1907,7 6 554 1012,6 24/08/2020 14 1617 2942,45 9 2162 3959,05 25/08/2020 10 2255 4121,24 1 350 634,9 26/08/2020 11 1711 3100,33 14 4620 8387,61 27/08/2020 4 700 1274,77 0 0 0 28/08/2020 5 1020 1854,87 9 2029 3700,9 31/08/2020 3 150 273 18 1409 2582,56 01/09/2020 58 5450 9782,21 1 250 457,5 02/09/2020 12 2641 4603,26 2 215 382,06 03/09/2020 20 3165 5341,57 10 2529 4352,16 04/09/2020 14 859 1442,26 9 1384 2330,24 07/09/2020 19 2772 4644,21 4 493 828,63 08/09/2020 18 2155 3547,13 0 0 0 09/09/2020 29 3058 4873,84 3 511 815,56 10/09/2020 9 2088 3216,77 29 4513 7063,75 11/09/2020 37 4971 7753,27 1 65 102,57 14/09/2020 3 869 1348,69 21 7768 12087,78 15/09/2020 25 5571 8558,17 12 1499 2331,84 16/09/2020 11 333 504,96 7 1955 3010,7 17/09/2020 10 1881 2846,89 8 2049 3113,25 18/09/2020 13 2691 4061,53 2 208 314,29 21/09/2020 34 5056 7408,05 0 0 0 22/09/2020 18 2314 3253,02 7 1200 1727,28 23/09/2020 2 300 411,99 9 1156 1613,43 24/09/2020 15 1663 2241,72 4 673 922,35 25/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/09/2020 16 3435 4191,39 15 4853 6084,69 29/09/2020 4 1485 1838,28 12 2294 2904,2 30/09/2020 6 800 1004,8 18 5332 6871,35 01/10/2020 18 1212 1508,33 4 826 1035,06 02/10/2020 5 1319 1633,58 13 3479 4341,1 05/10/2020 1 60 76,08 16 3377 4329,65 06/10/2020 1 200 260 6 918 1211,39 07/10/2020 15 2290 3018,68 8 2776 3670,98 08/10/2020 15 2300 3011,62 0 0 0 09/10/2020 8 2175 2809,45 5 652 830,45 12/10/2020 1 150 192 11 4751 6097,43 13/10/2020 8 895 1144,71 5 1071 1383,3 14/10/2020 24 6844 8611,81 4 672 856,26 15/10/2020 14 1692 2060,69 1 200 242 16/10/2020 5 444 532,89 9 1950 2369,64 19/10/2020 6 950 1155,01 9 2155 2632,33 20/10/2020 1 500 600 5 613 742,16 21/10/2020 22 3997 4710,46 0 0 0 22/10/2020 14 2076 2377,44 5 1370 1584,68 23/10/2020 8 3046 3543,72 18 4132 4820,39 26/10/2020 5 1018 1183,12 15 2236 2607,4 27/10/2020 34 5412 6199,45 0 0 0 28/10/2020 16 2474 2699,63 1 300 333 29/10/2020 5 1041 1085,45 11 1963 2067,43 30/10/2020 4 1595 1696,76 11 2229 2407,54 02/11/2020 4 1865 2032,1 13 3951 4338,99 03/11/2020 0 0 0 0 10140 11897,26 04/11/2020 5 1064 1254,78 9 2186 2727,69 05/11/2020 17 2731 3345,48 11 2408 2978,94 06/11/2020 21 2896 3565,56 3 1000 1239 09/11/2020 0 0 0 45 11187 14988,34 10/11/2020 19 2932 4293,91 38 6180 9507,31 11/11/2020 12 2460 3991,1 19 2559 4154,79 12/11/2020 15 2780 4572,27 15 2155 3623,85 13/11/2020 6 2028 3320,85 14 2185 3599,35 16/11/2020 0 0 0 55 8502 15687,04 17/11/2020 12 4586 9327,47 2 365 766,5 18/11/2020 10 3933 8197,55 7 2313 4913,27 19/11/2020 31 7576 15036,09 5 1875 3732,38 20/11/2020 30 7553 14931,53 32 6965 13902,84 23/11/2020 2 37 72,89 30 5586 11312,21 24/11/2020 9 1498 3124,83 23 2870 6020,97 25/11/2020 17 3620 7419,55 12 1786 3768,28 26/11/2020 1 111 223,11 13 2663 5505,49 27/11/2020 13 3266 6575,11 7 1503 3031,55 30/11/2020 17 3498 6967,32 3 69 137,71 01/12/2020 27 4312 8345,44 10 1130 2229,72 02/12/2020 13 2358 4420,54 32 7354 13907,15 03/12/2020 8 2119 4213,21 41 7255 14422,94 04/12/2020 7 346 716,7 12 732 1523,07 07/12/2020 10 1342 2835,11 7 1526 3235,73 08/12/2020 14 4506 9440,97 16 1901 4004,65 09/12/2020 0 0 0 12 2673 5666,23 10/12/2020 7 1910 4340,67 26 3569 8106,98 11/12/2020 28 7958 18367,06 13 4796 11359,81 14/12/2020 0 1954 4429,13 0 2783 6373,07 15/12/2020 19 3816 8611,95 3 753 1708,63 16/12/2020 3 201 453,28 16 4607 10484,61 17/12/2020 8 898 2049,42 10 1387 3198,28 18/12/2020 20 3760 8513,02 6 1178 2706,1 21/12/2020 0 5818 12321,36 0 500 1040 22/12/2020 7 3044 6332,43 16 5726 12176,91 23/12/2020 8 2216 4571,39 10 3242 6666,85 24/12/2020 12 2682 5457,07 4 1872 3782,75 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 8 2755 5546,37 12 2563 5196,48 29/12/2020 2 1750 3482,5 10 2728 5567,85 30/12/2020 10 1997 4191,3 10 1467 3110,48 31/12/2020 27 6641 13639,95 10 4185 8774,69

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005617/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Michael Henson Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7551 720441

Pierre-Jean Le Mauff Media Relations

+33 (0)7 77 78 58 67

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr