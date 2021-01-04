Anzeige
Capita plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 4

4 January 2021

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

Notification of alteration to total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

The Company advises that its capital consists of 1,671,273,523 ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each, as at 31 December 2020. The voting rights of these shares are identical with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company currently holds 2,299,955 ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Capita plc is 1,668,973,568.

The above figure, 1,668,973,568 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Capita plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 12,630,378 shares currently held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust and therefore excluded from the Company's EPS calculation.

Name and signature of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary,020 7202 0641

