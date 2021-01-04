Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs acquired ordinary shares of one penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 164.9p per Ordinary Share, as follows:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares acquired James Smith 10,000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name(s) James Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Fund Manager at Premier Fund Managers Limited, the Company's Investment Manager b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc b) LEI 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares



Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

164.9 pence Volume

10,000 d) Currency GBP e) Aggregated information N/A f) Date of the transaction 2021-01-04 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

07849 630549

Angie Boothroyd (pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)