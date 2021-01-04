The global InsurTech market size is poised to grow by USD 21.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 36% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

Insurance companies are investing significantly in digitization to improve the functionality of payment systems and simplify the transaction process. The adoption of InsurTech has allowed insurance companies to assess risks related to the market, operation, counterparty credit, and liquidity. Technologies such as embedded analytics help insurance companies to understand consumer behavior and market patterns, and make informed business-related decisions. These advantages of digital technologies are creating a significant demand for InsurTech and contributing to the expansion of this market at a global level.

Report Highlights:

The major InsurTech market growth came from the marketing and distribution segment. The increasing use of smartphones and the ease-of-access of the Internet through smartphones have bolstered digital marketing and digital distribution of insurance policies through advanced technologies.

Europe was the largest InsurTech market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of the financial services sector and key vendors will significantly drive InsurTech market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for InsurTech in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The global InsurTech market is fragmented. Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this InsurTech market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Insurtech Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Integration of Big Data and AI in Insurtech will be a Key Market Trend

InsurTech companies are increasingly using Big Data to identify opportunities for new products and services, optimize pricing mechanisms. Big Data also enables InsurTech companies to capture negative trends in costs and performances based on which corrective actions can be taken. The use of AI along with Big Data in InsurTech leads to enhanced customer targeting and helps in automating the decision-making process of organizations. This integration of Big Data and AI in InsurTech, one of the key InsurTech market trends, will also drive the growth of the market. Such factors will drive market growth at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period.

InsurTech Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist InsurTech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the InsurTech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the InsurTech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of InsurTech market vendors

