Montag, 04.01.2021
2021 Takeover Target! 10 Mal besser als die Blue-Chip Konkurrenz!
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
04.01.21
13:16 Uhr
0,450 Euro
+0,001
+0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4270,43919:39
0,4320,43919:39
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 18:52
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 4

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:4 January 2021

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:Capita plc
Name of scheme:Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return:From:01/07/2020To:31/12/2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,122,860
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,122,860

Name of contact:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 7202 0641
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.