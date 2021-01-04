Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Repurchase of Shares and Total Voting Rights

Atlas Mara Repurchase of Shares and Total Voting Rights Update

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" and, including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Sahara African financial services group, today announces that on 31 December 2020, the Company completed its repurchase of 26,435,188 shares, each of which was purchased at a price of $0.40 and will be held as treasury shares as previously detailed in its announcement dated 29 December 2020.

As previously announced, Atlas Mara agreed to repurchase the shares as a condition to the Company's entry into the new secured facility agreement.

As a result of the repurchase of shares, Atlas Mara's total number of ordinary shares in issue is 174,618,767 of which 27,483,429 are now held in treasury. Atlas Mara hereby notifies the market that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 143,837,040. In accordance with rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

