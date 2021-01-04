DeFi Code: Reef and Avalanche Partner to Usher in DeFi Mainstream Adoption amidst Ethereum's Lag and High fees

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Reef Finance, a cryptocurrency platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) is integrating with Avalanche to allow for users to access DeFi applications in the Avalanche ecosystem directly through Reef's platform.

Managing all of the trading opportunities within crypto, and specifically in DeFi, is hectic. Every day, new apps and opportunities are made available. Without aggregation solutions, successfully participating in all of DeFi is an impossible task.

Today, DeFi users have to go to individual projects' apps. If you want to lend assets, you use one app. If you want to trade derivatives, you use another. With each new use case, users are forced to connect their wallets for every new app they would like to use. Every app features different user experiences: some require just one smart contract approval, while others require multiple approvals. The overwhelming burden of choice creates a less-than-ideal user experience for DeFi.

Reef and Avalanche Simplifying DeFi

Reef is the first cross-chain DeFi operating system, with a smart liquidity aggregator enabling traders to access liquidity from both centralized and decentralized exchanges. In addition to the smart liquidity aggregator, Reef also provides a range of portfolio baskets containing different DeFi products, while the AI-driven Reef yield engine curates personalized investment recommendations to users.

Smart, risk-adjusted aggregation is at the core of Reef's product ethos. If you want to trade across different blockchains and trading venues, you can with Reef. Interested in getting exposure to DeFi without the hassle of managing every single app. Reef is also an ideal solution. One-click and you're instantly exposed to multiple DeFi products.

The analytics engine ties everything together. The more activity that occurs on-chain, the better the engine becomes. Once this feature is live, users will also be able to customize their strategies based on how much risk they are willing to take. Reef will report yield expectations versus risk for all of its aggregated products.

Avalanche is the newest blockchain platform that Reef is integrating, alongside Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. DeFi users interested in a seamless experience will be able to use all solutions across these blockchains.

Avalanche is an interoperable, highly scalable, open-source ecosystem for launching decentralized applications and enterprise blockchain deployments. Avalanche confirms transactions in under 1 second with fees less than a cent.

Upon launch of the Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge, DeFi users will be able to leverage the fast transaction speed and low costs of Avalanche. Currently, Avalanche's Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) processes transactions at 470 nAVAX (0.000000470 AVAX). The inability to move assets and use apps due to high gas costs will be a thing of the past.

Avalanche Expanding Reef's Capabilities

Reef will support AVAX affiliated tokens and financial primitives through the basket engine, providing users with more investment opportunities. Reef users will also be able to channel capital into Avalanche, to maximize savings and earn higher interest in stable currencies based on AVAX through the stablecoin yield farming basket.

Reef aims to provide users with access to the best liquidity sources, and the partnership with the Avalanche ecosystem helps us achieve another milestone in the same path.

"Reef's users will be able to seamlessly invest in baskets of cryptocurrencies and DeFi activities running on Avalanche," said Denko Mancheski CEO of Reef Finance.

Contact:

Business Name: DeFi Code

Person Name: Kinsa Durst

Email: Kinsa@defi-code.com

Phone Number: +1 510-980-7855

SOURCE: DeFi Code

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623036/Reef-and-Avalanche-Partner-to-Usher-in-DeFi-Mainstream-Adoption-amidst-Ethereums-Lag-and-High-fees