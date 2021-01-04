Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Tweet bei East Africa Metals: Ist die Startkanone schon geladen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 ISIN: US5705351048 Ticker-Symbol: MKV 
Tradegate
04.01.21
19:30 Uhr
828,00 Euro
+15,00
+1,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
825,40835,6023:00
827,40841,4022:00
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 22:22
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Trevor Gandy has joined the company as Managing Director, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 1, 2021.

Markel Logo

In this new role, Gandy will further shape the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy for its global workforce. He will work closely with the company's human resources leadership team and its global Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee on the continued development of employee awareness programs, training and education opportunities, recruitment outreach programs, and strategic partnerships. Gandy reports to Sue Davies, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Gandy has 25 years of management experience in the areas of diversity and inclusion (D&I), human resources, talent acquisition, and leadership development. He has been a consultant for Markel's D&I initiatives since 2020. Before joining Markel, he was the founder and President of TréGan Consulting where he helped companies promote and leverage the business value of D&I. He also previously served as Principal, Diversity and Inclusion at Amazon and Chief Diversity Officer at Chubb Insurance.

"Fostering a more diverse and inclusive organization is a business imperative. We are excited to have Trevor join Markel who is a valued advisor known for helping teams develop and promote a workplace culture of inclusion," said Davies. "Building on the foundation that our teams have created, I look forward to Trevor's leadership, influence, and contributions in helping further advance our progress."

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

MARKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.