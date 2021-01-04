Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Trevor Gandy has joined the company as Managing Director, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 1, 2021.

In this new role, Gandy will further shape the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy for its global workforce. He will work closely with the company's human resources leadership team and its global Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee on the continued development of employee awareness programs, training and education opportunities, recruitment outreach programs, and strategic partnerships. Gandy reports to Sue Davies, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Gandy has 25 years of management experience in the areas of diversity and inclusion (D&I), human resources, talent acquisition, and leadership development. He has been a consultant for Markel's D&I initiatives since 2020. Before joining Markel, he was the founder and President of TréGan Consulting where he helped companies promote and leverage the business value of D&I. He also previously served as Principal, Diversity and Inclusion at Amazon and Chief Diversity Officer at Chubb Insurance.

"Fostering a more diverse and inclusive organization is a business imperative. We are excited to have Trevor join Markel who is a valued advisor known for helping teams develop and promote a workplace culture of inclusion," said Davies. "Building on the foundation that our teams have created, I look forward to Trevor's leadership, influence, and contributions in helping further advance our progress."

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg