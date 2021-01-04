Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") has issued common shares to holders of its Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures"). In accordance with the terms of the Debentures, the Company has the option to pay interest in cash at a rate of 7.5% per annum or pay interest in common shares of the Company at 10% per annum. For the interest payment due on December 31, 2020, the Company has elected to pay the full amount of intertest owing to each Debenture holder in common shares of the company and issued 75,479 common shares of the Company to the Debenture holders.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial roll out of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The Company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

