Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Welcomes New Team Member

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Genuine Property Management, located at 1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, is pleased to welcome Javier Mendez as their new property manager. As Marcel Ford, the owner, states, "Javier has a tremendous amount of experience to ensure our landlords that annual inspections are being viewed by a wise eye to help ensure any issues are identified."



Mendez is well suited to this role, given his past experience as a Superintendent for SSW Construction, KDC Construction and JungsCo Construction, respectively. With over seven years of experience in this role, Mendez has developed many advantageous abilities, such as managing time effectively, multi-tasking and prioritizing in order to meet established goals and deadlines. He has handled projects which were new builds as well as remodeling existing structures. In his experience as a superintendent, Mendez has scheduled and managed subcontractors in order to build on schedule and on time. He was also responsible for performing daily inspections of work. These skills make him an excellent choice to handle the role of property manager.



Looking past his expertise in the field, Mendez also possesses good writing and verbal communication skills - ideal for his new role. He is also competent with technology, able to ensure smooth record keeping and transfer of information. In addition to being fluent in Spanish and English, Mendez has developed a strong understanding of local building regulations and laws. This knowledge enables him to handle projects and ensure that they comply with all safety rules, policies and procedures required in the state. As a detail oriented and organized individual, his understanding of blueprints and design principles are an asset to the company. Mendez also has knowledge of construction management, handling drywall, plumbing, carpentry and electrical issues. The wide range of skills he possesses is sure to have a positive impact for the team working alongside him, while ensuring that every project they tackle is in safe hands.



The goal of a property management company is to save the client time, money and stress when dealing with prospects, tenants and maintenance or repair issues. A large number of landlords end up wasting time and money, while feeling stressed about the company they work with. Genuine Property Management, according to their website, "is one of the most innovative and value-driven property management companies in Orange County. You can rely on our team to screen potential tenants, market your rental, avoid potential legal issues, and take care of maintenance and repairs."

In order to attract quality tenants, the company markets homes that are safe, functional and clean. The company makes sure that these residences could be considered hotel-room ready. It is worth noting that the company does this without long-term contracts to tie a client in, ensuring that they always deliver the best service every time. The company also offers a full refund of the fees, during the first sixty days, if the clients are not completely satisfied. As the company states on their website, "We are the only property manager in Orange County that has a money back guarantee (and not sure why?) We always have your best interest in mind."Marcel Ford is also a resident of Newport Beach. He obtained his California real estate license in 1992 and immediately put it to good use by purchasing several bank owned properties for renovation and resale in Orange County. However, the real estate market during that era was quite tough. His desire to focus on the more fortunate side of real estate resulted in the founding of Old Newport Realty, which aims to emulate the casually elegant, yet upscale culture of Newport Beach. When client requests to provide property management started pouring in, he responded by starting Genuine Property Management, using the same skills that had served him well in the past to service Orange County rental properties.

To quote the company website, "By providing every conceivable service, sophisticated marketing and creating a revolutionary, all-new 360 Degree Service Model, Genuine continues to grow at a very fast - yet well controlled - pace, obtaining over three hundred properties in less than three years and counting!" Those interested can view the company Facebook page for more updates and information.



To learn more about Genuine Property Management and the services offered, contact Genuine Property Management. Their team may be contacted directly via phone or email as well.

For more information about Genuine Property Management , contact the company here:

Genuine Property Management

Marcel Ford

(949) 209-9494

marcel@genuinemanaged.com

1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

SOURCE: Genuine Property Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623055/Orange-County-Property-Management-Company-Welcomes-New-Team-Member