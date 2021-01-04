DGTL Holdings Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / At the request of IIROC, DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL" or the "Company") (TSXV:DGTL)(OTCQB:DGTHF)(Frankfurt:A2QB0L) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (ie. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

