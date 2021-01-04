Anzeige
Montag, 04.01.2021
DGTL Holdings Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change
WKN: A2QB0L ISIN: CA23343T1049 Ticker-Symbol: D0G 
04.01.21
16:44 Uhr
04.01.2021
DGTL Holdings Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / At the request of IIROC, DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL" or the "Company") (TSXV:DGTL)(OTCQB:DGTHF)(Frankfurt:A2QB0L) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (ie. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

DGTL Holdings Inc. Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: DGTL Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623060/DGTL-Holdings-Inc-Unaware-of-Any-Material-Change

