DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
London, UK, 4 January 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), increases its Q4 2020 revenue outlook.
On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to US$441 million.
The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021.
The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.
***
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
For further information please contact:
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1158407
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1158407 04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST