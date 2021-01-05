COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin At Sholom

Residents, staff roll up their sleeves to battle COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / The first round of residents and staff at Sholom's facilities in St. Paul and St. Louis Park were among the first Minnesotans to get in line for COVID-19 vaccinations. Shots began on Sunday, January 3, and will continue on Wednesday, January 6, at Sholom locations in St. Louis Park and St. Paul, Minnesota. More than 700 residents call Sholom home and more than 700 employees work to keep residents healthy and safe at home.

"This pandemic has tested everyone and there is the first light at the end of the tunnel," said Sholom CEO Barbara Klick. "Getting a vaccine in everyone's arms is the first step to bringing our community back together and ensuring everyone can be safe. It is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you."

The Moderna vaccine will be administered by CVS Health in conjunction with Sholom's nursing staff. Most residents and front-line staff are eligible for vaccinations according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines. Sholom leadership know eager residents await the vaccinations.

"While we will still be masking, distancing and washing our hands regularly for the foreseeable future, receiving these doses over the next few days and the follow-up injections in about three weeks, is a big step in the right direction," Klick said. "I am so grateful for the dedicated work of our entire Sholom team for the exceptional care they have provided throughout the pandemic. They have all lived the idea that everyone deserves Sholom."

Residents and family members were able to attend online presentations earlier in the week to learn more about the vaccinations and ask questions of Sholom's leadership and nursing staff. Additional information for residents and families can be found on their COVID-19 update page.

