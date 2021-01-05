KBG Insurance & Financial Offers Commercial Insurance Packages

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Spokane, WA insurance specialist KBG Insurance & Financial is reaching out to reaffirm their support of all business industries that require a business owner policy (BOP), general liability, commercial trucking insurance, workers comp, small business insurance and more. As veterans in the field who are committed to furthering their clients' best interests, the firm stands ready to serve their local business community to the best of their ability. Read more about the firm's full range of services at the following link: https://kbginsurancefinancial.business.site/?m=true.

The commercial insurance agency has long believed that a business' success depends greatly on how well its insurance policies are able to meet its needs. Improper coverage can needlessly drain a business' resources at best, and the consequences only get more pronounced if the business in question is still small and trying to find its feet. At the other end of the spectrum, the wrong policy can mean that a business is not sufficiently prepared to deal with sudden drawbacks or delays in their operations, potentially leading to its failure.

KBG Insurance & Financial has made it their mission to ensure their clients always get exactly what they need so that their growth can continue with minimal risk. Given that entrepreneurs all across the country have been forced to tighten their margins in order to meet the challenges posed by the ongoing health crisis, minimizing (or managing) risk more effectively has taken far larger prominence. To meet this demand, KBG Insurance & Financial offers a dynamic business insurance plan for business owners in all industries. In practice, this means that they can choose the policies they want, guided by the firm's experienced and conscientious agents. Read more here: https://sites.google.com/site/kbginsurancefinancial/.

As they state on their website, "If you are starting a new business or currently own a business in Spokane WA, you know how important it is to have proper commercial insurance. KBG Insurance & Financial helps business owners with all aspects of business insurance, helping them protect one of their largest assets; their business!"

The firm, which boasts a full 5-Star rating on their Google profile, has received many testimonials from satisfied clients who placed their trust in the agency's capabilities. For instance, Lana Myers' top-rated reviews explains, "Joshua and KBG Insurance solved a unique insurance issue for our nonprofit. We didn't think it was possible, but Joshua made it happen! He was responsive, not pushy and made things happen fast. Thank you!"

Dawn Parrott's review helps illustrate how the agency puts their clients' priorities first as well. It reads, "Joshua has been such a pleasure to work with. With over five years' insurance industry experience myself, it was very refreshing to deal with someone who was looking at my needs and not trying to upsell me things. He is very knowledgeable and super fast at responding. Looking forward to working with you, Joshua."

The firm's primary goal is to give business owners the room they need to focus on their business and support its growth. As an insurance broker with access to numerous markets, KBG Insurance & Financial can develop a comprehensive BOP plan on a client's behalf, thereby allowing their business to move forward as intended. This approach is taken with all the agency's clients, not just businesses.

As one individual client puts it, "Ever since I chose KBG for my home and auto insurance, these guys have gone above and beyond and taken care of everything I needed, and any issue was addressed faster than ever. Derek and Josh both have been a pleasure to work with at KBG. Derek handled a claim immediately after I had literally transferred my coverage over the day prior. I stopped by their office, and Josh dropped everything to talk and focus on what I was doing. You won't find your typical insurance agents here. These guys are different, and KBG is top shelf! Use them!"







The firm's website offers a more detailed look into their services. Clients are also welcome to contact Joshua Loera of KBG Insurance & Financial to discuss their insurance needs in greater detail. Read more about the firm here: https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/kbg-insurance-financial.

For more information about KBG Insurance & Financial, contact the company here:

KBG Insurance & Financial

Joshua Loera

(509) 242-3244

joshua@kbgagency.com

601 W 1st Avenue Suite 1400

Spokane, WA 99201

SOURCE: KBG Insurance & Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623073/KBG-Insurance-Financial-Offers-Commercial-Insurance-Packages