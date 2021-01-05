The electric car rental market is expected to grow by USD 7.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The rise in international tourism is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the global power crisis hindering the growth of the EV market will hamper the market growth.

Electric Car Rental Market: Vehicle Category Landscape

Consumers are increasingly becoming environmentally conscious and are increasingly focusing on adopting green products. The shift in preference towards the adoption of electric economic vehicles for short rides will contribute to the growth of the electric car rental market in the economy car segment. Furthermore, the increase in the range and development of the charging infrastructure will also influence the growth of the electric car lease market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the luxury cars segment.

Electric Car Rental Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe had the largest electric car rental market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the tourism industry and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles will significantly influence the electric car rental market growth in this region. 44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and Italy are the key markets for rental electric cars in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and North America.

