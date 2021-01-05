Distribution Giant Transmed Completes 100% Acquisition of Promar Trading in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Global distribution giant Transmed completed the acquisition of Promar Trading, LLC. based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Transmed acquisition is cited as "another step" in the company's long objective of becoming the global distribution hub, spreading its radar all across the world in diverse and developed markets.

Promar Trading is UAE's leading distributor of imported fine foods to local retailers and foodservice vendors. Its product portfolio comprises a wide array of fresh, frozen, and dry products from commodity to gourmet foods.

Transmed's acquisition of Promar Trading brings Eurogolf France onboard, which specializes in the supply of food based products across all of France and Europe. Such a milestone helps Transmed expand in the UAE food supply chain market and set foot in further expansion into other flanking markets.

Ermitage, Neuhauser, Fernando Pensato, Rigamonti, IsignySte-Mere and Maple Lodge Farms are some of the brands distributed by Promar Trading, LLC.

Before this news, Transmed established its operations in Turkey to explore and bring their specialized services to the Turkish FMCG market. Transmed's penetration in Turkey was received with a warm welcome as its proven track record in Ivory Coast, UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal has earned quite a recognition.

In new territories, new markets, and new segments/brands, Transmed is optimistic that it will continue to expand profitably.

Transmed is renowned for its more than 75 years of state-of-the-art logistics experience in handling frozen, chilled, and environmental food items in the area of the Middle East and Africa. With this comes a dedication to providing global consumers with outstanding food protection and quality standards by a dedicated team of experts in quality assurance in the respective regions.

The sales team of foodservice specialists is assisted by culinary knowledge. It is divided into specialized networks to ensure that the quality and attention are given to consumers to help operate their operations flawlessly and efficiently.

The diverse culinary experts from Transmed - former Executive Chefs - come worldwide with their portfolios and success stories inspire and innovate menus with fresh ideas and hot market trends.

Transmed aims to be the one-stop distributor globally. They are on the course of being "admired" and seen internationally as the best "partner" distributor, which means the company aims to grow geographically and implement practices and resources that employ a right to be regarded as the best in the world by the industry.

