With a focus on selling, managing, and marketing hotel properties with the use of its own reservation and management technology, LuxuryRes will now be able to provide cleaning audits via both self and remote assessment as a result of the HM program.

Hotels that successfully pass their audits will be able to display the HM Mark, which not only verifies their enhanced hygiene practices, but also makes booking easier for business travelers, as the HM mark enables them to compare the hygiene levels of inspected hotels.

The HM program comes at a time when cleaning and safety standards for travelers have become the most important deciding factor for corporations reviewing their business travel programs in response to COVID-19. Hotels will be able to use the HM program to validate the thoroughness of their cleaning procedures and increase hotel occupancy. The program includes a dedicated addendum covering compliance with WHO guidelines, which will help hotels to demonstrate their commitment to mitigating the spread of the virus.

LuxuryRes will be reaching out to its clients to encourage them to take part and will be displaying the HM Mark on its digital platform.

About LuxuryRes

For the past 25 years, LuxuryRes has been looking after the reservation and property management technology needs for their clients. Other services include: GDS Connectivity, Internet Booking Engines, Property Management System, 'Responsive" Hotel Website Designs, Channel Manager, Website SEO, SEM/PPC, Website Analytics, Email Marketing, and Channel Manager. "We take care of the tech so you can take care of your guests."

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.