We have updated this e-learning course with the latest information on asbestos. This includes new insights into the removal of asbestos, legislation and health risks. With this e-learning we dive into the following subjects:

What is asbestos?

Associated health risks

How to recognize asbestos?

Which laws and regulations apply to your country?

How to deal with asbestos in practice?

Access to This Course

Available free, you are invited to join this training course to learn all about asbestos, and on completion of a short test at the end of the training you will receive a certificate to prove that you have completed the course and know the basics about asbestos.

Start your learning journey now, start the course today.

Enroll now >

Spread the Word

This e-learning is available for everyone who wants to learn more about asbestos. So, feel free to invite all your colleagues to this e-learning and share this registration page with them.

More Information

If you have any difficulties or require further information about our e-learning, please feel free to contact us on +31 (0) 88 214 66 00 or visit SGS Search.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.