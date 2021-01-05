EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
Allschwil, Switzerland, January 5, 2021
Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time.
The panel is entitled "Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development". Investors can pre-register for the event here.
Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.
