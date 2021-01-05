Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Tweet bei East Africa Metals: Ist die Startkanone schon geladen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YBCH ISIN: NL0009269109 Ticker-Symbol: HJN1 
Tradegate
04.01.21
13:58 Uhr
9,390 Euro
+0,270
+2,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIJMANS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIJMANS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1709,37008:04
9,2609,36008:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2021 | 07:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heijmans NV: Heijmans to build 735 new student homes on TU/e campus

Heijmans, together with housing corporation Stichting Woonbedrijf SWS.Hhvl and architect VenhoevenCS, has won the tender for the construction and management of 735 student homes on the grounds of Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). The first partial delivery of the project is scheduled for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. Heijmans' part of the project has a value of approximately EUR 60 million.

Two residential tower blocks and a social heart
The plan consists of two residential tower blocks with 653 student homes. The space between the tower blocks will be used to house the (low-rise) social heart of the project, and will include 82 student homes, a shop, a creative space and spaces to be filled in consultation with students. Vestide, the Woonbedrijf housing corporation's student accommodation division, will be responsible for renting out and managing the homes for a period of 50 years. The project is part of TU/e's campus vision and will soon be a vibrant community for Dutch and international students in green surroundings with a high level of living comfort.

Encouraging encounters
In the coming months, the parties involved will develop the project plans in more detail. We will do this with input from TU/e students. Various functions such as living, studying and relaxing will then be combined in an attractive setting to stimulate cooperation and encounters.

About Woonbedrijf
The Woonbedrijf housing corporation aims to create pleasant and hassle-free housing for its residents. Of course, what constitutes pleasant housing is different for everyone. So we have made the experience of our residents our guiding principle in the execution of our work. Our main social achievement is making and keeping a large stock of affordable housing available in the metropolitan area of Eindhoven. Woonbedrijf operates as a student housing provider in Eindhoven under the brand name Vestide, which rents out and manages more than 3,500 student homes.

About VenhoevenCS
Amsterdam-based VenhoevenCS architecture+urbanism is an innovative bureau for sustainable architecture, urban development and infrastructure designed to meet the challenges of our time. VenhoevenCS specialises in finding integral, spatial solutions to societal and environmental issues on every possible scale.

About Heijmans
Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

For more information / not for publication:


Media
Jeroen van den Berk
Spokesman
+31 73 543 52 17
jberk@heijmans.nl

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl

Attachment

  • Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e64189cf-38c2-4053-a86d-ef994d2822ed)

HEIJMANS NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.