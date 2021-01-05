DJ One Heritage Group plc: Acquisition of Bank Street, Sheffield

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Acquisition of Bank Street, Sheffield 05-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 05 January 2021 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Acquisition of Bank Street, Sheffield One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG) ("One Heritage"), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased to announce it has exercised an option to acquire a site on Bank Street, Sheffield. The total consideration paid is GBP879,770 in cash. This was financed through a combination of the GBP5 million shareholder loan facility, the repayment of a loan by a related party and existing cash resources. One Heritage signed the option and exclusivity agreement on 24 November 2020, as referenced in the Prospectus published on 23 December 2020 on its Admission to the Main Market. Since Admission, the Company has completed its due diligence process which directors are happy with and therefore the acquisition has completed. The site is located within the city centre on Bank Street and it is on the edge of the retail and commercial centre in the Cathedral District, only a 15-minute walk from the train station. The site has planning permission for 21 self-contained apartments, but management are likely to resubmit the planning to increase the number to 23. The Company expects the final development cost to be GBP2.9 million with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of GBP3.6 million once the revised planning permission is in place. Management is expecting to start on site by the first quarter of 2021 with completion anticipated for the first quarter of 2022. One Heritage CEO Jason Upton, said: "We are delighted with our maiden acquisition as a listed company and this morning's announcement is testament to the quality of the opportunities we are seeing. We are already seeking to expand the potential of the site to increase the number of the apartments with a view to completion in Q1 2022." Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Luke Piggin Finance Director Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90791 EQS News ID: 1158389 End of Announcement EQS News Service

