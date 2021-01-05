SOITEC: Soitec launches ELEVATE to attract new talent and create jobs

Soitec launches ELEVATE to attract new talent and create jobs

100 new jobs to be created in a dynamic high-tech sector in France

Semiconductor champion offers high potentials a future in a thriving industry

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 5, 2021. - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, continues on its growth path and launches a company-wide job creation program called ELEVATE. In the first phase, Soitec seeks to recruit 100 new high potentials in engineering and technology, operations and management at its headquarters and production facilities in Bernin (Grenoble), France.

A second phase of ELEVATE will be rolled out in Singapore where Soitec currently employs more than 160 people and where it also ramps up its production and operations.

Soitec employs 1,660 people worldwide today, 1,460 of them in France and nearly one quarter in innovation and engineering. Soitec intends to complete the new hirings in France by the end of its current fiscal year in March 2021. All job offers are available in the people section of Soitec's website.

"We launch ELEVATE to attract a large variety of talents and support the substantial growth that we experience," says Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec. "As a champion in semiconductor components, Soitec delivers cutting-edge technologies and products that shape connectivity and computing solutions around the world and are at the heart of high-value consumer electronics like smartphones, smart cars, 5G, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence. Our strengths in technology and our productivity are built on the qualification of our people and our proximity to customers and markets. With ELEVATE, we give a perspective to a new generation of professionals and show how a French high-tech company with global reach can strengthen its home base, generate growth and create highly valuable jobs."

"Attracting the best talent and integrating new high potentials in our engineering and operational teams will help us to further rise to highest levels of excellence," says Pascal Lobry, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Soitec. "We owe our success to our people, to their creativity, skills, and commitment. In their work and awesome achievements, they show us every day that Soitec is not only a motor of innovation but also a magnet for world class talent."

Soitec plays a key role in the global microelectronics industry. The company designs and manufactures innovative semiconductor materials, so-called substrates, that are patterned and cut into chips to make circuits for electronic components. Soitec offers unique technologies and solutions for miniaturizing chips, improving their performance and reducing their energy usage. It thus addresses the needs of dynamically growing markets, in particular in 5G mobile connectivity, energy efficiency, smart cloud and edge computing.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

