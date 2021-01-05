Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC Pink: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce the launch of its commercial web-platform, shop.innocanpharma.com . The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan Israel"), has signed certain agreements with world leading companies for the fulfillment, logistics, and service of the website. The new website has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with excellent navigation and functionality, allowing consumers to see the full product information to enhance the shopping experience.

The online product distribution will be led and handled by Brandzon Co Ltd. (www.brandzon.co), a company which specializes in ecommerce growth and worldwide acceleration. The Brandzon team has a proven sales track record worldwide, with global 3PL (Third-Party-Logistics) capabilities.

Roni Kamhi, CEO & Co-founder of Brandzon said, "We believe that Innocan is a leading innovative pharmaceutical company that has the potential to bring an advanced formulated product into the skincare market with the science to back it. Together we can achieve success in the ecommerce space and generate revenue for both companies."





"We are pleased to unveil our new website shop.innocanpharma.com," says Iris Bincovich, founder and CEO of Innocan Pharma. "The site will allow consumers to browse smoothly through our product collection and find the perfect product that will meet their requirements. This is a major milestone and a great opportunity for Innocan to start with B2C operation that will secure a new and sustainable source of income for the Company."

About Innocan

The Company, through Innocan Israel, is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol ("CBD"). Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 coronavirus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding the markets, requisite regulatory approvals and the anticipated timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

