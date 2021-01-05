Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.01.2021
Hallo 2021! Der nächste große Kursvervielfacher "en Route"!?
WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 
PR Newswire
05.01.2021
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company's shares held in public hands

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company's shares held in public hands

PR Newswire

London, January 5

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Company's shares held in public hands

Ramat Gan, 5 January 2021

"Following the Company's notification of 30 March 2020 that it was no longer in compliance with Listing Rule 14.2.2R , the Company hereby provides notice that it has been informed by the FCA that the FCA has accepted the Company's request to temporarily modify Listing Rule 14.2.2R to allow for a minimum of 16.5% of the Company's shares to be held in public hands until 3 February 2021 to allow for the Company to undertake steps to increase the level of shares held in public hands in one or more EEA states to 25% or more. At that time the Company will enter into further discussions with the FCA, but the outcome of those discussion is uncertain. They may lead to the suspension, and possibly, de-listing of the Company's shares from trading on the London Stock Exchange

The Company will update its shareholders as to any developments."

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board

