Aubagne, January 4, 2021 Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont Under the liquidity contract concluded between SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2020: · Number of shares: 1,093 · Liquidity account cash balance: €812,004.25 During the second half of 2020, the following were negotiated: ORDER INTAKE 4,658 securities €1,104,577.2 161 2 transactions SALES 5,506 securities €1,325,246.8 234 9 transactions It should be noted that in the first half of 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: · Number of shares: 1,941 · Liquidity account cash balance: €591,334.56 It should also be noted that upon implementing the liquidity contract, the following assets were made available: · Number of shares: 654 · Liquidity account cash balance: €394,895.12 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approximately 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,440.6 million euros. Contact Ben Orzelek Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1668 Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com APPENDIX H2 2020 Buy Sell Number Number Turnover Number Number Turnover of of in EUR of of in EUR shares shares traded traded trades trades TOTAL 161 4 658 1 104 234 5 506 1 325 577,22 246,89 01/07/2020 8 109 24432,8 28 525 118661,6 02/07/2020 17 437 100505,8 26 529 122241,8 03/07/2020 13 303 70997,6 8 139 32736,79 06/07/2020 10 292 68160,01 19 405 95344,01 07/07/2020 4 200 47100 10 185 43873,01 08/07/2020 16 100 23750 13 509 121833,2 2 09/07/2020 22 938 226010,8 20 835 201958,0 1 3 10/07/2020 22 885 212423,9 11 385 92792,01 8 13/07/2020 11 255 60698,01 19 482 116350,4 1 14/07/2020 22 639 150990,2 6 200 47320 15/07/2020 14 405 96543,01 38 685 164268 16/07/2020 2 95 22965 18 432 107856,0 1 17/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/07/2020 0 0 0 2 19 5320 21/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/08/2020 0 0 0 4 50 14500 14/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/08/2020 0 0 0 1 20 6000 21/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/08/2020 0 0 0 2 20 6200 28/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/09/2020 0 0 0 2 10 3000 03/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/10/2020 0 0 0 1 10 3004 02/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/10/2020 0 0 0 1 10 3200 15/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/11/2020 0 0 0 0 14 4606 04/11/2020 0 0 0 2 15 5100 05/11/2020 0 0 0 2 17 6120 06/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0

24/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/12/2020 0 0 0 1 10 2962 02/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 APPENDIX H1 2020 Buy Sell Number Number Turnover Number Number Turnover of of in EUR of of in EUR shares shares traded traded trades trades TOTAL 972 23 591 4 975 1 037 24 875 5 196 493,75 135,59 02/01/2020 0 911 135511,0 0 776 115450,7 6 2 03/01/2020 22 585 86383,62 6 200 29648 06/01/2020 21 574 84172,51 45 994 146403,4 8 07/01/2020 30 1004 149721,5 20 402 60116,81 08/01/2020 17 349 51737,78 24 750 111756,8 3 09/01/2020 0 0 0 19 456 69046,79 10/01/2020 0 0 0 6 63 9669,8 13/01/2020 0 0 0 13 182 28183,59 14/01/2020 0 0 0 3 90 14025 15/01/2020 0 0 0 12 126 19929 16/01/2020 0 0 0 2 15 2415 17/01/2020 0 0 0 2 15 2430 20/01/2020 0 0 0 5 83 13481,8 21/01/2020 0 0 0 5 46 7478 22/01/2020 0 0 0 1 19 3116 23/01/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/01/2020 0 0 0 6 68 11062,2 27/01/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/01/2020 0 0 0 1 15 2460 29/01/2020 0 0 0 2 32 5275,6 30/01/2020 0 0 0 1 14 2303 31/01/2020 0 0 0 1 11 1817,2 03/02/2020 0 0 0 5 89 14987 04/02/2020 0 0 0 2 21 3615,8 05/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/02/2020 0 0 0 1 12 2076 10/02/2020 0 0 0 4 42 7268 11/02/2020 0 0 0 5 49 8689 12/02/2020 0 0 0 3 11 1983,3 13/02/2020 0 0 0 1 14 2510,2 14/02/2020 0 0 0 2 24 4320 17/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/02/2020 0 0 0 1 11 2013 19/02/2020 0 0 0 2 11 2035 20/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/02/2020 0 0 0 2 14 2646 24/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/02/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/03/2020 0 0 0 5 110 19183 03/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/03/2020 21 536 79640,22 0 0 0 10/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/03/2020 6 170 25293,99 0 0 0 13/03/2020 0 0 0 1 50 7605 16/03/2020 3 69 9708,3 1 50 7090 17/03/2020 0 0 0 3 78 11700 18/03/2020 1 50 7060 6 49 6971,2 19/03/2020 1 20 2916 7 140 22600 20/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/03/2020 0 0 0 2 51 8145,3 24/03/2020 0 0 0 3 25 4110 25/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/03/2020 0 0 0 3 62 11074 27/03/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/03/2020 0 0 0 4 42 7429,1 31/03/2020 0 0 0 1 13 2405 01/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/04/2020 0 0 0 2 23 4425 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 0 0 0 4 52 10420,8 15/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/04/2020 19 365 81959,98 5 186 41987,19 29/04/2020 19 357 79563,59 7 244 54685,8 30/04/2020 5 180 39290 9 147 32103,8 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 9 129 27675,4 5 80 17169,2 05/05/2020 0 0 0 35 700 153143,6 2 06/05/2020 17 363 81044,21 20 469 105028 07/05/2020 23 659 147984,1 15 368 83310,6 9 08/05/2020 4 70 16112 27 458 104103,4 11/05/2020 37 671 156267,9 5 68 16367 8 12/05/2020 0 0 0 28 447 105477,6 1 13/05/2020 0 255 59949,99 0 53 12536 14/05/2020 23 491 113107,4 2 37 8535,6 15/05/2020 2 28 6437,6 39 827 191222,5 8 18/05/2020 10 279 65901,61 24 463 109851,9 8 19/05/2020 73 1150 263971,6 19 398 91826,6 20/05/2020 0 0 0 30 750 172962 21/05/2020 12 253 59388,41 27 473 111561,7 8 22/05/2020 26 465 109285,7 18 363 86630,6 9 25/05/2020 1 25 6020 20 247 59818,19 26/05/2020 20 535 132020,9 5 174 43376,01 8 27/05/2020 41 946 223275,2 0 0 0 28/05/2020 11 294 66268,01 13 401 91135,79 29/05/2020 2 115 27010 23 770 181726,7 8 01/06/2020 15 455 108938,0 4 70 17234 1 02/06/2020 30 733 171915,1 11 430 101437,9 9 9 03/06/2020 18 587 135385,6 1 50 11720 2 04/06/2020 22 393 89298,21 23 832 190785,1

7 05/06/2020 31 744 166401,0 0 0 0 3 08/06/2020 17 320 65520 13 190 38565,99 09/06/2020 7 93 18800,4 43 1001 208956,0 5 10/06/2020 29 534 112311,7 38 566 119969,8 9 1 11/06/2020 25 431 90526,21 30 652 138234,6 2 12/06/2020 24 495 103664,9 3 154 32280 8 15/06/2020 10 88 17982,8 15 494 104026,6 2 16/06/2020 1 20 4276 15 190 41155,2 17/06/2020 30 743 162025,1 22 613 134114,7 9 8 18/06/2020 38 819 179903,6 10 307 67871,19 19/06/2020 12 605 131712,9 51 1527 336235,4 8 7 22/06/2020 24 1050 234470,0 14 670 150274,0 5 3 23/06/2020 21 910 200661,0 18 820 182199,9 2 8 24/06/2020 27 655 143041,9 6 400 87630 8 25/06/2020 16 383 83396,6 25 722 157876,4 2 26/06/2020 30 472 105023,5 20 431 96738,21 9 29/06/2020 53 823 181025,7 24 525 115950,6 7 1 30/06/2020 16 340 74533,81 31 708 156948,8 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1158452 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1158452 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ed4456645f8e51b431cc6b8713172c&application_id=1158452&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

