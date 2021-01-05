The French energy regulator has allocated 146.2 MW in the procurement exercise. The final average price was €0.0815/kWh.From pv magazine France The results of France's third tender for solar projects featuring innovative technology were published yesterday by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). The regulator allocated 146.2 MW of PV capacity across 47 projects in the procurement exercise. The final average price was €0.0815/kWh. UP Initiative focuses on agrivoltaicsIn Q1 2021, pv magazine's UP initiative will shine a spotlight on agrivoltaics - the combination of agriculture and solar energy ...

