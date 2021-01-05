MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced today the appointment of Robin Wright as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 04, 2021. Mr Wright joins MiNA from his most recent position as CFO at Pharming Group NV, a publicly listed, innovative biopharmaceutical company. At MiNA, he will use his deep expertise in the financial and biotechnology industries to lead the Company's fundraising and financial control activities. He will be based at the Company's headquarters in London.

"Having achieved clinical proof of concept in 2020, we are focused on rapidly advancing the development of our small activating RNA medicines. In parallel we are expanding our management team to welcome accomplished leaders that can support us in our mission to transform the therapeutic landscape in cancer and other diseases," said Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics. "We are excited to have Robin join us as Chief Financial Officer. His financial acumen and extensive track record of building value in emerging biopharmaceutical companies will benefit MiNA in our next stage of evolution."

"Last year, MiNA achieved important corporate milestones including the completion of a successful Series A financing round, the initiation of a combination trial in patients with solid tumours and the entry into a research collaboration with AstraZeneca in metabolic diseases," added Robin Wright. "The Company is at a dynamic stage of development and I look forward to joining the expert team at MiNA Therapeutics and contributing to the Company's growth and mission of harnessing gene activation for the development of new medicines."

Mr Wright joins MiNA with three decades of experience in over 250 financing transactions, with previous CFO roles at listed biopharmaceutical companies Pharming Group NV, Karolinska Development AB and Orexo AB. In his role at Pharming Group, he led the company's transition towards a market capitalization of almost $1 billion. Prior to this, Mr Wright held senior roles in private equity and investment banking, including Head of European Pharma Chemicals M&A at Citibank Salomon Smith Barney. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr Wright also serves as non-executive chairman of Vaccitech Ltd, the company which co-developed the Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine now under license to AstraZeneca PLC.

About MiNA Therapeutics

Harnessing an innate mechanism of gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of new medicines that restore normal function to patients' cells. We are applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy landscape of cancer and other severe diseases. www.minatx.com

