Polaron formation in perovskite solar cells has been indicated in scientific research as a possible factor for making lead hybrid perovskite solar cells particularly efficient, although the mechanism behind their action is completely unknown. A U.S. research group has now observed how polaron distortions form and grow.A group of scientists from Standford University has confirmed the existence of polaron distortions in perovskite solar cells, which previous research had pointed out as one of the factors that may contribute to the high efficiency of perovskite PV devices, although no explanation ...

