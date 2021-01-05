DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB to prepay term loan tranches due 2022 and 2024

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB to prepay term loan tranches due 2022 and 2024 05-Jan-2021 / 10:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB to prepay term loan tranches due 2022 and 2024 SYNLAB Bondco Plc ("SYNLAB") today announced that it intends to prepay all outstanding borrowings under its senior facility agreement dated 12 September 2017 (as amended from time to time, the "2017 Term Loan B Facility Agreement"). SYNLAB will use the proceeds of the previously announced sale of its Analytics & Services unit to reduce its outstanding indebtedness by prepaying all outstanding borrowings under the 2017 Term Loan B Facility Agreement. The prepayment will include the full principal amounts of SYNLAB's € 76.0M term loan B with a scheduled maturity in July 2022 and its € 467.5M term loan B with a scheduled maturity in July 2024, plus accrued and unpaid interest with respect to each loan. The payment is expected to be made on 13 January 2021. This announcement includes certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "expected," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "estimated," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 90850 EQS News ID: 1158536 End of Announcement EQS News Service

