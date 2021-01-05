Simarpreet Singh, director at EPC firm Hartek Group, speaks to pv magazine about the impact of the Covid pandemic on India's rooftop solar sector, technology trends shaping the market, and the outlook for 2021.pv magazine: How was the year 2020, in terms of rooftop solar installation in India? Simarpreet Singh: The year 2020 has fallen short of expectations as far as capacity additions in the rooftop solar segment are concerned. The country added 883 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the first nine months of the year. Though on the lower side than 2019, this performance could have been much better ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...