The "Technology and Sustainability to Drive Recovery in the UK Facility Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is going through a transformation phase, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and creative service offerings.
The UK FM market is one of the most developed and mature in the world, with a highly competitive international supply base. With FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and M&A activities will continue.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The UK FM market will see a revenue drop of 5.8% in 2020 as a result of the impact of the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021.
The UK FM market has evolved to become the largest in Europe and one of the most competitive in the world. However, competition is fierce, and both growth and margins are under pressure from commoditisation and customers.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management Market
- Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- UK FM Market in Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact on Market Growth
- 'Respond, Reset, and Rebound' from COVID-19
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions
- Key Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
- UK FM Market Scope of Analysis'
- Market Services Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis for the UK FM Market
- Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- Key Competitors in the UK FM Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers for the UK FM Market
- Growth Restraints for the UK FM Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast
- COVID-19 Main Areas of Impact
- The UK FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast UK FM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
- UK FM Market by Customer Sector
- UK FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- COVID-19 Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
- UK FM Market by Service Type
- UK FM Market by Service
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- COVID-19 Impacts and Risks by Service Type
- UK FM Market by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share, UK FM Market
- Competition in the UK Service Delivery Strategies
- Respond Phase Short-term Opportunities
- Reset Phase Medium-term Opportunities
- Rebound Phase Long-term Opportunities
5. Companies to Action
6. Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2 PPE for Workers
- Growth Opportunity 3 Back to Work: Re-entry
- Growth Opportunity 4 Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5 Switching On
7. Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 Organisational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2 Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3 Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4 Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5 Contactless Services
8. Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 Workplace Optimisation and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2 Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3 Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4 Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5 Service Integration
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftmlvo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005485/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900