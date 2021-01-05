TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: TransWorld Strengthens Infrastructure Division Operating Team

Operations Lead to Support Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / TransWorld Holdings Inc (OTC PINK:TRWO), to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc., today announced a key hire to support growth in its Charge Infrastructure division, which offers patented, unique and problem-solving solutions that solve last mile micro-mobility infrastructure challenges to metropolises throughout the world. Andrew Pressler has been named Operations Lead.

Andrew Fox, TransWorld's CEO and President, commented, "We are investing in our team to answer the enormous interest Charge is receiving in our patented micro-mobility infrastructure solutions. We welcome Andrew Pressler back to Charge, whose tremendous experience in operations and real estate at both Spin (Ford Mobility) and Charge makes him the ideal Operations Lead as we expand our dock footprint."

Mr. Pressler joins TransWorld from Spin (Ford Mobility), a San Francisco provider of dockless electric scooters acquired by Ford in 2018, where he was Operations Shift Manager. Previously, he was with Charge (now TransWorld's Infrastructure Division), where he held positions of increasing responsibility and was instrumental in Charge's launches in the Atlanta and Los Angeles markets, including site selection for EV service stations and docking stations, fleet management, prototyping, production, and implementation. Mr. Pressler also served as Operations Lead at Lime, a San Francisco based maker of app-supported shared smart bikes and scooters revolutionizing micro mobility and empowering a new urban lifestyle, managing special projects, including site selection and operations, deployments and mapping. Prior to that, he was an Associate at GGP, an Atlanta based real estate company now part of Brookfield Partners, an Associate at Brixmore Property Group, an Atlanta based real estate investment trust (REIT) and held other real estate and sales positions. He earned a BFA in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations from Valdosta State University and served in the United States Marine Corps.

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

Transworld (to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc.) is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last mile delivery and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last mile delivery, and infrastructure for micromobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

