Foothill Ranch, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a biological-targeting radiation therapy company developing and commercializing next-generation boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), today announced that CEO, Bruce Bauer will be giving an on-demand company presentation at Biotech Showcase 2021.

TAE Life Sciences' first Alphabeam customer installation in progress and agreement signed with prominent cancer center.

The presentation will review 2020 milestones and outline 2021 objectives.

TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing developing next-generation target drugs and neutron source for BCNT treatments for patients with aggressive and recurrent cancers.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to meet with investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

TAE Life Sciences (TLS) is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TLS is developing the next generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron source - optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that can one day treat patients with the most aggressive and recurrent cancers. We have assembled a world-class, cross-functional team of clinicians, radiation oncologists, physicists, and other researchers to enable us to bring our technology to cancer patients who need it most. TLS's target drugs and neutron radiation system are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com.



