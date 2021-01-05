Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Victoria Facility has met its production target of 20,000 lbs per week on average; an 82% capacity increase from October 2020. In addition to this operational achievement, VERY has increased the fulfillment of ecommerce orders to an average of 1800 orders per week, an increase of 100% from September, with the help of its new 3PL logistics partner. VERY also recently expanded its distribution into the Sobeys retail network with the impending launch of The Very Good Butcher's products into Farm Boy retail stores throughout Eastern Canada.

Increased Victoria Facility Production

VERY is pleased to announce that production capacity at our Victoria Facility has increased 82% to an average of 20,000 lbs per week from the previously reported capacity of 11,000 lbs per week in October 2020; an acceleration of our operational plan. The significant increase in production capacity is the result of the success of our ongoing continuous improvement projects as well as our new Canadian 3PL logistics partnership ("3PL partnership"). The 3PL partnership allows for the fulfillment of our ecommerce orders at a third party distribution centre; increasing the production footprint at the Victoria Facility. This 3PL partnership has also enabled us to reduce ecommerce shipping times down to one to two weeks, which will allow for a higher volume of fulfilled orders per month. As a result, an average of 1,800 ecommerce orders were fulfilled weekly in December 2020 compared to 900 online orders weekly in September 2020 prior to the beginning of the partnership. In the future, this new logistics partner will also perform wholesale order fulfillment and transport our products to our distribution partners in both Canada and the United States.

Expanded Distribution in Sobeys Network

VERY is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its wholesale distribution into Eastern Canada and The Very Good Butchers' products will soon be available at Farm Boy retail stores; part of the Sobeys network. With over 30 locations in Eastern Canada, Farm Boy is a specialized retailer that places emphasis on farm-to-table wholesale. This milestone demonstrates the Company's steady expansion across Sobeys 1500 store network, which first started with VERY's launch into Thrifty Foods. VERY is seeking new distribution opportunities across Canada and into the United States with the Rupert Facility coming online in the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Mitchell Scott commented: "We are pleased to see our relationship with Sobeys, one of North America's largest grocery store chains, deepen with our impending launch into Farm Boy's retail stores. As we start to commission the Rupert facility with the goal of significantly increasing production capacity, this is a vote of confidence from one of VERY's key retail partners."

Rupert Facility Update

Production at VERY's Rupert facility is expected to commence as scheduled in the first quarter of 2021. Several key roles have been filled and the team is prioritizing projects as we start to support the commissioning of the facility.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The VeryGood Butchers brand.

