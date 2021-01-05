Endo Aesthetics Launches "Really Cellulite" Campaign

The Unbranded Campaign Is Designed to Clear Up Misinformation and Pique Curiosity About Cellulite

DUBLIN and MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its subsidiary, Endo Aesthetics LLC, launched an unbranded campaign designed to eliminate the shame and misinformation relating to cellulite. Together, these issues have precipitated a lengthy list of temporary "solutions" that range from diet and exercise to various lotions, creams and scrubs that only add to women's skepticism of cellulite treatment. The vibrant and innovative Really Cellulite campaign will be shared with consumers via social media, influencer content, paid digital ads, customer relationship management (CRM) and a website.

The Really Cellulite campaign was inspired by the inner monologue many women have with their derriere dimples, including offering a frustrated, "really, cellulite?" The approach was created to identify and explain the proven scientific and structural causes of cellulite in an amusing and accessible way.Really Cellulite is intended to educate on the "why" and "what" of cellulite.

A Harris Poll survey of 2,006 women released last year by Endo Aesthetics found that cellulite can have a negative impact on how women perceive themselves. The survey showed that 60% of women felt they were to blame for their cellulite1 and nearly half of women (49%) were bothered "a great deal" or "a lot" by their dimples.1 The Really Cellulite campaign was designed to alleviate women's feelings of being responsible for their cellulite. Empowering videos and visuals are meant to challenge preconceived notions.

"Aesthetic physicians understand that cellulite is more than skin deep," said Mona Gohara, MD, a Connecticut-based dermatologist and the Vice President of the Women's Dermatologic Society. "This is not only because cellulite is caused by fibrous bands below the surface of the skin-but it also is a reference to how the appearance of cellulite can get under some women's skin and have a negative impact on how they perceive themselves. I hope this campaign will help women understand that cellulite is a very common issue that can stem from a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, hormones, genetics, skin structure, skin texture and body type."

"This campaign was created to remove the stigma associated with cellulite by helping people understand what does and does not cause this very common skin condition," said Robert Catlin, Vice President and General Manager, Medical Aesthetics at Endo. "The fun and playful nature of this creative content is designed to provide women with an opportunity to have open and honest conversations with their friends, their online communities and hopefully their aesthetic physicians about what cellulite is and how it makes them feel about their bodies. With this campaign, we aim to challenge women's inner frustrated, 'really, cellulite' monologues, and offer them scientific information that educates on what is Really Cellulite."

About Cellulite

Cellulite is a localized alteration in the contour of the skin that has been reported in over 90 percent of post-pubertal females and affects women of all races and ethnicities.2,3 The presence of cellulite is associated with changes in dermal thickness and in the fat cells and connective tissue below the skin.4 A primary factor in the cause of the condition is the collagen containing septae which attach the skin to the underlying fascia layers.5,6 The septae tether the skin which, with additional contributing protrusions of subcutaneous fat, causes the surface dimpling characteristic of cellulite.7,8 These fibrous septae are oriented differently with varying thickness in females than in males, which informs our understanding of cellulite as a gender-related condition.9 Cellulite clinically presents on the buttocks, thighs, lower abdomen and arms.

It is known that cellulite is different from generalized obesity.10 In generalized obesity, adipocytes undergo hypertrophy and hyperplasia that is not limited to the pelvis, thighs, and abdomen.3 In areas of cellulite, characteristic large, metabolically stable adipocytes have physiologic and biochemical properties that differ from adipose tissue located elsewhere.11 An anatomical study in 2019 found that women have increased fat lobule height compared with men, which may also contribute to the mattress-like appearance seen as a result of the tension of the fibrous septae.9,11 Weight gain can make cellulite more noticeable, but cellulite may be present even in thin subjects.10

