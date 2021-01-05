How 400 Year Old Blood Taxis Created A $5.7 Trillion Industry

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 400 years ago, a French businessman may have launched the start of an estimated $5.7 trillion industry , the estimate of value that Uber puts on all passenger vehicle miles and all public transportation miles in all countries globally. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

At the time, many elites used his "fiacres" to move around Paris secretly and commit illegal acts without gaining attention. But today, it's led to an industry that's revolutionized the way people around the world work and travel every day…

By 2021 giving over 540 million people the ability to catch a ride anywhere they'd like at a moment's notice, without owning their own vehicle. That's why Uber has seen shares jump 149% since earlier this year...And Lyft shares soared 170% over that time...

All during the biggest pandemic in over a century, which has forced many to stay home and avoid using transportation as a service. But the industry Uber took over just a decade ago is now set to be changed yet again…By a $30 trillion mega-trend that's been slowly building over the last several years.

All the biggest names are pouring money into it as well. Goldman Sachs started a $1.5 billion fund in this area, which is becoming a go-to for major companies like Apple and JetBlue Airways. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, just devoted $10 billion to the mega-trend. And BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, plans to have $1.2 trillion in ESG assets within the next 10 years.

In the coming months and years, it could lead to the biggest revolution in transportation since the invention of the Model T. And one company from Canada's Silicon Valley is matching the ESG trend to the next generation of transportation: Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ).

This $30 Trillion Mega-trend is Taking Over the Markets

ESG investing - the ethical and eco-friendly investing trend - has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Even with the stock market plummeting earlier this year with the start of the pandemic, ESG funds held their own and later continued to soar. This is why many of the biggest names in Wall Street have started investing so heavily in this mega-trend.

BlackRock has been quick to jump on the trend, already having over $90 billion in ESG assets to date. But they're planning to more than 10x that number over time, as they've announced they plan to boost that to $1.2 trillion by the year 2030.

They're not alone though. Many across Wall Street and beyond are touting the massive potential they see for the ESG mega-trend in the days ahead.

Nigel Green, the CEO of the deVere Group, says that the global pandemic has only accelerated this trend and that ESG investing is moving toward a "skyward surge." And Financial News recently touted that the pandemic is "fuelling an unprecedented explosion in ESG investing."

The brains behind Facedrive saw this trend coming and, through next-gen technology and partnering with environmental agencies, positioned themselves to lead the pack. They give riders the choice to hail a ride from an electric, hybrid, or gas-powered vehicle, all without paying an extra premium for the option. After the ride, their in-app algorithm calculates how much CO2 was created for each journey, and sets aside a portion of the fare to offset the carbon footprint - planting trees to do it.

That puts Facedrive squarely in the middle of two megatrends. The estimated $5.7 trillion transportation service industry… and big money's shift into sustainable investing, already over $30 trillion as of 2018.

Big Names are Helping them Expand Worldwide

With the amount of money behind this growing ESG trend, it's no surprise Facedrive is already making connections with major players around the world. Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ) is aiming to become a household name, and Will Smith's Bel Air Athletics clothing brand is betting big on them as the ride of the future. And it's clear that with this partnership, Facedrive isn't just focused on delivering a ride from point A to point B.

They're aiming to become a brand name that spans far beyond that. They've taken a creative approach in creating TraceSCAN - a wearable technology used to help slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus through contact tracing.

The Government of Ontario recently announced they're endorsing and supporting the deployment of this breakthrough technology. And, even Air Canada - the largest airline in the country - has started a pilot project with Facedrive to provide their employees with the technology to help curb the spread of the virus.

Loads of Different Streams of Revenue

Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ) is quickly becoming a one-stop-shop for all your car transportation needs, but they're also aiming to be much more than that.

With their commitment to "people and planet first" that goes beyond just ridesharing…It's opened the door for plenty of new streams of revenue through partnerships and acquisitions, which they call Facedrive Verticals.

During a year where many companies are struggling to stay afloat, they've managed to find creative opportunities to expand their business worldwide. And with the addition of several new verticals, Facedrive is bringing in new revenue from all angles.

A Better Solution for Both Drivers and Passengers

Even with a massive $30 trillion trend and A-list celebrities behind your name, your service needs to deliver if you expect drivers and riders to jump on board. This is why Facedrive has made the decision an absolute no-brainer for all involved.

Millennials vote with their wallet, and they show their values with it too. Many say they're willing to pay 25% more for a service to support a cause that's important to them. Many are looking at Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ) to become the rideshare of the future -- grabbing hold of this $30 trillion mega-trend.

Industry Heavyweights Are Jumping On Board, As Well

Amazon (AMZN) has committed to the ESG push in a big way. And on multiple fronts. In 2019, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos launched a landmark $10 billion climate change fund, but that was only the start of its deep dive into sustainability. In fact, since then, Amazon has even dove into the transportation of the future, leading a $700 million investment round in the groundbreaking EV startup Rivian.

But Amazon hasn't stopped there. Bezos' e-commerce giant has also pledged to go completely carbon neutral a full decade ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement. And as a part of that pledge, Amazon has committed to powering all of its operations by 100% renewable energy by 2025.

In a statement on its website Amazon noted, "We believe supply chain transparency is crucial to our approach to human rights due diligence and ensuring worker protections...When we receive information about potential issues in our supply chain, we investigate and take appropriate action to remediate."

Its conscious approach to the marketplace, in addition to 2020's pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom helped Amazon's stock price jump from $1,906 per share to over $3,180 at the time of writing, representing a 66% increase from January last year.

Despite being a bit late to jump on the sustainability train, Uber Technologies (UBER) is finally making some changes in its operations. In late 2019, a scathing report about how much the ride-sharing giant was contributing to emissions emerged, suggesting that Uber and Lyft added as much as 70% more to global emissions than traditional alternatives prompting backlash among environmentalists.

In fact, Uber even rolled out a new program to help drivers transition to electric vehicles. The $800 million 'Green Future' initiative, with the help of Chevrolet, allows drivers to get a near-$3000 discount on Bolt EV Premiers.

While Uber's share price stumbled at the beginning of 2020, its food delivery business and its fresh approach to the looming climate crisis have helped the company's share price jump from a low of just $18 in March of last year to its current price of $50.

Like Uber, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has also made leaps and bounds in its commitment to a greener tomorrow. In fact, it has even rolled out a massive push to fully-electrify its fleet within the decade. The company is already working closely with its partners and policymakers to make electric vehicles more accessible to its drivers, but the best is yet to come.

John Zimmer, co-founder and president of Lyft explained, "Now more than ever, we need to work together to create cleaner, healthier, and more equitable communities," adding, "Success breeds success, and if we do this right, it creates a path for others."

Lyft's stock price was a roller-coaster in 2020, primarily due to the major hit its services took as lockdowns across the globe weighed on demand for its services. Despite this impact, however, Lyft's share price bounced back from a low of around $18 in March to its current price of $46.

It's impossible to mention sustainability without touching on the impact that Big Tech has had. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), in particular. It has consistently remained one of the technology industry's most-sustainable and most admired companies thanks to its committed leadership and groundbreaking innovations. It's bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors.

Alphabet's approach to the world has helped fuel investor confidence across the board. It's more than doubled its share price over the past five years, and it's just getting started. In fact, despite its $1.16 trillion valuation, many analysts still see a major potential for growth.

Fueled by millennial money and the multi-trillion-dollar ESG boom, Tesla Inc.(TSLA) emerged as the stock story of 2020. Throughout the year, the de facto king of electric vehicles dominated headlines and defied expectations. Tesla has continued to defy bearish expectations that low oil prices would put a damper on its core business of selling electric vehicles.

Clearly, its efforts are paying off, as it is without-a-doubt one of the most popular stocks on Wall Street. And though the company saw its share price jump by over 600% in 2020 alone, there is still a lot of upside potential for Musk's electric vehicle giant.

The meteoric rise by Tesla stock has seen CEO Elon Musk leapfrog several billionaires including Bill Gates to become the second-richest man on earth with a net worth of $155 billion. And if things keep going the way they're going, there's a very good chance that this year, Musk could surpass even Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world.

By. Angela Cousins

